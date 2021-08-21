L’impact des Jésuites sur la globalisation. Les 3 étapes de leur histoire par José Casanova/ Global Georgetown

José Casanova is one of the world’s top scholars in the sociology of religion and a senior fellow at the Berkley Center, where his work focuses on globalization, religions, and secularization. He is also professor emeritus at Georgetown University, where he previously taught in the Department of Sociology and the Department of Theology and Religious Studies. During 2017 he was the Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the North at the U.S. Library of Congress’ John W. Kluge Center, where he worked on a book manuscript on Early Modern Globalization through a Jesuit Prism. He has published works on a broad range of subjects, including religion and globalization, migration and religious pluralism, transnational religions, and sociological theory. His best-known work, Public Religions in the Modern World (University of Chicago Press, 1994), has become a modern classic in the field and has been translated into several languages, including Japanese, Arabic, and Turkish. In 2012, Casanova was awarded the Theology Prize from the Salzburger Hochschulwochen in recognition of his life-long achievement in the field of theology.
Casanova’s most recent research has focused primarily on two areas: globalization and religion, and the dynamics of transnational religion, migration, and increasing ethno-religious and cultural diversity. His books in this area include Islam, Gender, and Democracy in Comparative Perspective, co-edited with Jocelyne Cesari (Oxford University Press, June 2017), Beyond Secularization: Religious and Secular Dynamics in Our Global Age (Spirit and Letter, 2017, in Ukrainian), and Jesuits and Globalization: Historical Legacies and Contemporary Challenges (Georgetown University Press, 2016), co-authored by the Berkley Center’s Thomas Banchoff. He has also published several articles on the subject, including « Global Religious and Secular Dynamics: The Modern System of Classification » in Brill Research Perspectives in Religion and Politics (2019), “Nativism and the Politics of Gender in Catholicism and Islam” in Gendering Religion and Politics: Untangling Modernities (Palgrave, 2009), and “Public Religions Revisited” in Religion: Beyond the Concept (Fordham University Press, 2008).
Casanova holds a B.A. in philosophy from the Seminario Metropolitano, M.A. from the University of Innsbruck in theology, and M.A. and Ph.D. in sociology from the New School for Social Research.
Le mondialisme tel qu’on le vit n’a jamais été une volonté catholique ou chrétienne. Le concept de globalisation est gnostique dans le cadre d’un monisme métaphysique cosmique. Le mondialisme fait partie des prophéties du Deutéronome de l’Ancien Testament. Elles mettaient en avant le « peuple élu » face à l’humanité. Le Christ a stoppé cette vision de suprématie, d’uniformisation, de cosmopolitisme, d’indifférenciation, de holisme des sociétés humaines qui aboutiront au communisme. Le communisme, comme le Talmudisme, la Gnose et la Kabbale, sont anti-chrétiens.
Les Jésuites ont progressivement été infiltrés par la Gnose et les gnostiques. Le Christianisme a constamment été attaqué par des hérésies, elles-mêmes propagées par les gnostiques et leurs sociétés Rose-croix, puis maçonnes. La Réforme est une révolution religieuse voulue par les gnostiques pour affaiblir le catholicisme. Calvin et Luther avaient des relations étroites avec la Gnose. Le catholicisme s’est fragmenté et le Vatican a été infiltré par les ennemis du Christianisme pour le détruire de l’intérieur. Les Jésuites y ont pris part. Le coup de grâce fut le Concile Vatican II de 1963 qui a désacralisé la religion catholique et supprimé toute transcendance à la demande du B’naï B’rith.
Depuis Jean XXIII en 1958, tous les Papes qui ont suivis sont francs-maçons ou marranes, donc des suppôts de la synagogue et de la Gnose. Ils sont mondialistes, mais ne représentent plus le vrai Christianisme. Depuis Jean XXIII, le Vatican n’est plus le défenseur de la doctrine chrétienne. Les cinq derniers Papes sont des imposteurs au service de la finance et de la Gnose mondialiste.
J'aimeJ'aime
On retrouve en effet cette analyse dans la travail d’Étienne Couvert, qui inclus le jansénisme dans la longue liste des gnostiques au service de l’antichristianisme.
J'aimeAimé par 1 personne